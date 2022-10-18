BEO Show

Indianapolis Airport’s Mario Rodriguez is the summation of all his experiences

by: Meghan Stratton
This week on Business, Equity & Opportunities, we’re telling Mario Rodriguez’s success story on how he became the Executive Director for the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Rodriguez said he is the summation of all of his experiences, and he also grew up poor. His parents were political refugees from Cuba who came to the United States in the 1950’s.

He worked hard to educate himself and earned scholarships to graduate college with an engineering degree. His first job was in aviation, and he’s gotten the opportunity to travel the world. In his role with the Indianapolis airport, he highly values diversity and equity.

