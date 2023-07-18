Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and Ballroom to promote minority and women-owned businesses

We had the privilege of hosting two distinguished guests, David Fredricks, the Director of Minority and Woman Development, and William Sewall, the Vice President of AECOM Hunt.

The focus of their discussion revolved around the exciting procurement opportunities associated with the new Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and Ballroom. David Fredricks provided insights into the initiatives and programs aimed at promoting minority and women-owned businesses’ participation in this significant project.

William Sewall, representing AECOM Hunt, shared details about the procurement process and highlighted the immense potential for diverse businesses to contribute to the hotel and ballroom construction. This collaboration between David Fredricks and William Sewall showcases a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the Indianapolis business community.