Indianapolis Project Pipeline Looking for Minority-Owned Businesses

The City of Indianapolis is looking for more diverse businesses to tap into the project pipeline.

Holli Harrington, the Senior Director of Supplier Diversity with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, says she is working to engage local business owners and educate them on accessing these unique opportunities.

Harrington says there is a surplus of work in the pipeline, and the city is looking for more certified businesses to bid on contracts. “When you help small businesses, you help the community.”

David Fredricks, the director of the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development, says it’s important that businesses attain their certification with the city and state and learn where to find contract opportunities. He says many pipeline projects are small enough for new startups to handle, and you don’t need to be a large operation to bid.

To learn more about the project pipeline and how to gain certification, visit www.indy.gov/agency/office-of-minority-and-women-business-development.