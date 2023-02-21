Industry Focus

Celebrate National Engineers Week with Flexware Innovation

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

National Engineers Week runs from February 19 through February 25, and engineering is the subject of this week’s “Industry Focus” segment.

Matt Heiden, Recruiting Director for Flexware Innovation, shared that National Engineers Week is a great opportunity to recruit new people to the field of engineering. Flexware Innovation helps different manufacturers throughout the country solve technical problems through IT solutions.

For more information on Flexware Innovation and the engineering careers they offer, visit https://www.flexwareinnovation.com.

