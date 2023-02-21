Industry Focus

Celebrate National Engineers Week with Flexware Innovation

National Engineers Week runs from February 19 through February 25, and engineering is the subject of this week’s “Industry Focus” segment.

Matt Heiden, Recruiting Director for Flexware Innovation, shared that National Engineers Week is a great opportunity to recruit new people to the field of engineering. Flexware Innovation helps different manufacturers throughout the country solve technical problems through IT solutions.

