Creative Crossroads: Indiana’s Creative Economy Summit

“Business Equity & Opportunities” had the pleasure of speaking with Polina Osherov, the founder and creative director of PATTERN, an innovative organization dedicated to nurturing the creative community in Central Indiana.

Our interview took place just outside her office at The Stutz, where we learned more about the highly anticipated Creative Crossroads: Indiana’s Creative Economy Summit scheduled for October 27.

In collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), PATTERN is hosting this one-day event to spotlight Indiana’s creative industries and the vast potential they hold within the community.

Tune in to our upcoming episode this week on “Business, Equity & Opportunities” on Sunday morning at 10 a.m., airing live on WISH-TV, available for live streaming on wishtv.com, or accessible anytime on demand at BEOSHOW.com.

Don’t miss this insightful discussion about the thriving creative landscape in Indiana. #BEOSHOW.