Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

How SBA helps Jesse Camacho with the tools to create a successful business

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We are thrilled to have Jesse Camacho, the SBA Great Lakes Regional 8(a) Graduate of the Year and the President & CEO of Camacho Janitorial, as our distinguished guest. Jesse’s remarkable achievements and expertise in the contracting realm make him the perfect guest to follow up on our previous discussion about running your business with certification. During our interview, Jesse will delve into the invaluable lessons he learned while leading Camacho Janitorial, headquartered in Greenfield. As an 8(a) program graduate, he will share his insights on how SBA certification can open doors to contracting opportunities, foster growth, and elevate small businesses to new heights.

To learn more about Jesse Camacho’s journey and the exceptional services offered by Camacho Janitorial, visit their official website at https://www.camachojanitorial.com/. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain inspiration and strategic advice from an industry leader who has successfully navigated the contracting landscape and turned his business into a thriving success. Tune in for this enriching discussion and equip yourself with the tools to propel your business forward in the competitive contracting arena.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Chamber DEI Champion Award...
Success Stories /
Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach &...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
Financial tips from ReJoyce Financial for business...
Accounting & Bookkeeping /
A progress report on Mission41K,...
This Week In Business /
RALLY, the largest global cross-sector...
Access to Capital /
Dr. Aaron Lee talks new...
Getting Started /
Unleashing success: Inside the world...
Industry Focus /
Unlock your leadership potential: Craig...
Running Your Business Day to Day /