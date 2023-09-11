How Warsaw, Indiana became the Orthopedic Capital of the world

Warsaw, Indiana, holds the prestigious title of being the Orthopedic Capital of the World, boasting the highest concentration of designers and manufacturers in this critical industry.

To unravel the rich history and advancements in this technology-driven sector, “Business, Equity & Opportunities” ventured north to Ft. Wayne, where Bob Vitoux, the President & CEO of OrthoWorx, shared insights into the region’s orthopedic legacy.

This engaging conversation will provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the pivotal role played by Warsaw and the cutting-edge innovations within the orthopedic industry.

As we conclude our exploration of Warsaw’s orthopedic prominence and our insightful conversation with Bob Vitoux, we invite you to stay tuned for more captivating stories and discoveries in the world of business and innovation.