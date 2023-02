Industry Focus

NHRA Launch Program opens the door to careers in drag racing

The drag racing industry is working on making strides in diversity. Jimmy Godfrey is a team member of John Force Racing, and he joined us for this week’s “Industry Focus” segment.

The NHRA Launch platform is a free platform to provide career opportunities to those with a passion for motorsports. Godfrey discussed his experience in the program and how it led him to his current career path.

For more information on the NHRA Launch program click here.