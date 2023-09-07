Racing is a family business: Mike, Jianna, & Jasmine Salinas, Scrappers Racing NHRA

Mike Salinas, a prominent NHRA Top Fuel Dragster and the visionary team owner of Scrappers Racing, graciously opened the doors of his racing kingdom to the “Business, Equity & Opportunities” team. The interview took place inside the bustling Scrappers Racing shop as Mike shared the remarkable journey of his family business. From his humble beginnings collecting scrap metal as a child to now leading one of the most esteemed racing families globally, Mike’s story is a testament to dedication and determination. As a devoted father and a resolute leader, he takes the business side of motorsports with utmost seriousness. This interview provided a captivating glimpse into the fusion of passion and professionalism that propels the Salinas family to the forefront of the racing world. Their presence at the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway during Labor Day weekend underscored their commitment to excellence and their remarkable ascent in the world of motorsports. For those eager to follow their thrilling racing adventures, be sure to visit their website at https://www.scrappersracing.com/, where you can stay up-to-date with the Salinas family’s racing endeavors and witness their incredible achievements on the track.