Slim Chickens set to open in Traders Point Oct. 9th

Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh chicken tenders and wings with a southern twist, is gearing up for its highly anticipated October 9th opening in Traders Point.

Greg Wray, one of the franchise owners, joins forces with Al Cabrera, the largest Hispanic Burger King franchise owner, to bring this exciting venture to life.

Slim Chickens, which originated in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003, has rapidly expanded with over 200 locations across 33 U.S. states and even an international presence in the United Kingdom.

With a commitment to serving delicious, made-to-order chicken dishes and housemade dipping sauces, Slim Chickens is poised to become a go-to destination for honest food and socializing in the Traders Point community and beyond.

To learn more about the brand, visit their website at slimchickens.com.