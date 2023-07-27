Unleashing success: Inside the world of pet care and boarding with Camp Bow Wow franchise Owner Angie Hutter

In this insightful episode, we welcome a special guest, Angie Hutter, an accomplished franchise owner of Camp Bow Wow. Join us as we delve into the exciting topic of the rapidly expanding business of pet care and boarding. We had the opportunity to learn from Angie’s vast experience in the industry and her success as a franchise owner.

Camp Bow Wow, a prominent doggy daycare and boarding franchise, will be inaugurating a new location in Noblesville on Friday, June 30. The camp is under the ownership and operation of Hutter, who spent 31 years as a dentist. She joined forces with her son, Tristan DeHaven, a former K-9 police officer and experienced dog trainer, to establish this Camp Bow Wow branch.

Throughout the conversation, Angie shares her journey of building this business, the challenges she has overcome, and the valuable lessons she has learned along the way. Tune in and explore the world of pet care, as we uncover the joys and rewards of running a thriving pet care facility and the lasting impact it has on our furry companions and their loving owners.