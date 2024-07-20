Indy Chamber Works to Attract More Young Workers to Indianapolis

The Indy Chamber recently hosted an event that worked to attract and retain young Indianapolis workers.

The Fast Forward event partnered with the Indy Chamber, Lumina Foundation, and Pacers Sports and Entertainment. Joe Pellman, the Executive Director of Regional Image Marketing for the Indy Chamber, says the event was aimed at interns and early-career professionals. Pellman wants the event to be a tool to help Indiana grow and retain workers in its talent pipeline.

In its third year, the Fast Forward event had over 900 attendees and 20 community partners. Pellman says the event was a good chance for young workers to understand employment opportunities available in Central Indiana.

Indy Chamber is also working with local social media influencers to talk with young workers interested in starting their careers in Indianapolis. The program is part of the Indy Chamber’s Life in Indy initiative.