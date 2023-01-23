BEO Show

Indy Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council provides free business coaching in English and Spanish

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Marcela Montero is the new director of the Indy Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council. She is originally from Quito, Ecuador and has a family background in business.

The Hispanic Business Council serves the Hispanic community with free business coaching in English and Spanish. The council also provides mentorship opportunities, financial education resources, and access to capital.

The council has microloans that range from $1,000 to $50,000.

For more information on the Hispanic Business Council visit their website.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dr. Jerome Adams: Annual COVID shot proposal could create ‘higher compliance’

Coronavirus /

Tasty Takeout: White Castle

All Indiana /

Tracking a winter storm going into Wednesday

Weather Blog /

Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.