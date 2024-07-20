Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
breaking-news-banner
Biden will not seek reelection, drops from 2024 presidential race

InnoPower is Offering Discount Tickets to Rally Innovation Conference 

BEO 7-21-24 ATC

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

InnoPower is offering discounted tickets to help Central Indiana small business owners, and students attend the Rally Innovation Conference.

InnoPower is bringing its popular Minority Business Week event to the Rally Innovation Conference next month. Emil Ekiyor, the founder of InnoPower, says small business owners and entrepreneurs should make it a point to attend Minority Business Week this year at Rally. “You need to be in this space.”

This year will be the fifth Minority Business Week, and in that short time, Ekiyor says, “We’ve grown so much.” He wants all Hoosiers to have a chance to feel the energy around Indiana’s growing innovation economy.  

In addition to Rally being a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn about accessing capital and deploying capital, Ekiyor says hundreds of deals are made at the conference.   

The Minority Business Conference will help attendees understand how the economic game is played at the regional level and how to successfully compete and win at each level, such as education and training, entrepreneurial startups, existing small business owners, and growth-stage businesses. 

InnoPower is offering a discounted rate to Indiana Minority-Owned Businesses and college students.

  1. Business owners – get an 80% discount.
  2. College Students – 95% discount
  3. Minority Professionals and Non-Indiana Minority Business owners – 60%

To claim your discount code, visit www.innopower.formstack.com/forms/imbwdiscount.  

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

New Mixed-Use Development in Plainfield...
BEO Show /
Indy Airport First to Receive...
BEO Show /
Harrah’s Hoosier Park to Host...
BEO Show /
Indy Chamber Works to Attract...
BEO Show /
Black-Owned Comic Book Shop is...
BEO Show /
Real Estate Team Works to...
BEO Show /
New Book Shares Career Advancement...
BEO Show /
Purdue University in Indianapolis Celebrates...
BEO Show /