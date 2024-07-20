InnoPower is Offering Discount Tickets to Rally Innovation Conference

InnoPower is offering discounted tickets to help Central Indiana small business owners, and students attend the Rally Innovation Conference.

InnoPower is bringing its popular Minority Business Week event to the Rally Innovation Conference next month. Emil Ekiyor, the founder of InnoPower, says small business owners and entrepreneurs should make it a point to attend Minority Business Week this year at Rally. “You need to be in this space.”

This year will be the fifth Minority Business Week, and in that short time, Ekiyor says, “We’ve grown so much.” He wants all Hoosiers to have a chance to feel the energy around Indiana’s growing innovation economy.

In addition to Rally being a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn about accessing capital and deploying capital, Ekiyor says hundreds of deals are made at the conference.

The Minority Business Conference will help attendees understand how the economic game is played at the regional level and how to successfully compete and win at each level, such as education and training, entrepreneurial startups, existing small business owners, and growth-stage businesses.

InnoPower is offering a discounted rate to Indiana Minority-Owned Businesses and college students.

Business owners – get an 80% discount. College Students – 95% discount Minority Professionals and Non-Indiana Minority Business owners – 60%

To claim your discount code, visit www.innopower.formstack.com/forms/imbwdiscount.