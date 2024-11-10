Inside Kelly Box and Packaging Indianapolis Facility

The Kelly Box and Packaging Corporation shared a behind-the-scenes look inside their 100,000-square-foot Indianapolis facility.

Justin Diring, an Operations Manager for the Kelly Box and Packaging Corporation says the facility is filled with the latest equipment and machines to make boxes and designs of all sizes.

The facility features six converting presses, and machines that cut, fold, and glue boxes into custom sizes for Kelly’s customers. Diring says all the scraps from the cut boxes go to recycling, and the plastic straps are even included. “At Kelly Box and Packaging, we’re very focused on the environment.”

Diring says customers looking for unique packaging will meet with a team of designers and engineers at Kelly to build the proper carton. He says each one is unique and custom-made for the customer. He calls working with customers, “a long-term partnership.”

The company also has a team of graphic designers on staff to help customers add unique designs to the outside and inside of their packages.

According to Diring, now is a good time of year to evaluate your packaging needs. He says to get a start on the new year, you’ll want to start forecasting and ordering products now to ensure you have enough stock.

Ultimately, what makes the facility work, according to Ding, is the people. From the machine operators to the truck drivers, Diring says the people in the facility are the key difference makers.