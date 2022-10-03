BEO Show

Insights from the Indianapolis International Airport on diversity and the future of the industry

Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, joined us for this week’s “Industry Focus” segment. He discussed the importance of diversity and equity and how value human capital is to businesses.

Local leaders estimate the Indianapolis International Airport has a $5.4 billion impact on Indiana and ten thousand jobs. 52% of the employees at the Indianapolis International Airport are women or racial minorities, Rodriguez said.

This intentionality has led to several J.D. Power Customer Service awards, and a high level of customer and employee respect.