BEO Show

Insights from the Indianapolis International Airport on diversity and the future of the industry

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Mario Rodriguez, Executive Director for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, joined us for this week’s “Industry Focus” segment. He discussed the importance of diversity and equity and how value human capital is to businesses.

Local leaders estimate the Indianapolis International Airport has a $5.4 billion impact on Indiana and ten thousand jobs. 52% of the employees at the Indianapolis International Airport are women or racial minorities, Rodriguez said.

This intentionality has led to several J.D. Power Customer Service awards, and a high level of customer and employee respect.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Colts: LB Shaq Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis out for Thursday game after concussions

Indianapolis Colts /

Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

National /

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

National /

NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.