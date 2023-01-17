BEO Show

INvets is providing service members with career-building resources across Indiana

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INvets is a non-profit organization founded by veterans that helps former service members by connecting them with Indiana employers. The organization also provides career-building resources, including those that can help access capital.

Blaine Zimmerman is the President and CEO of INvets, and he leads the organization in their mission to help former service members transition to civilian life. INvets partners with over 450 companies across Indiana to help service members find that next step of their life.

Find more information about INvets here.

