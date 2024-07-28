INVST Hosting Entrepreneur Workshops at Rally Conference

During next month’s Rally Innovation Conference, INVST will host two 90-minute workshops designed to help entrepreneurs learn and grow their businesses.

Scott Jarred, the Founder and CEO of INVST, says his company is working to help one million people “live the life they want.” He says his personal entrepreneurial journey has led him to create a company that helps people scale and grow.

Jarred says one of the biggest misconceptions is that people think their money or their house is their most important asset. “You are your biggest asset,” he says. And while there are plenty of challenges and adversity in entrepreneurship, Jarred says it’s worth it to power through the difficult times. “It’s a harder journey than most.”

To help others on their entrepreneurship journey, INVST offers a seven-month entrepreneurship course. The 90-minute breakout sessions at the Rally Innovation Conference are a sampling of that program.