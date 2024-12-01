Is AI the Future of Video Production

The future of digital marketing and video production could lean heavily on AI.

Aaron Chandler, the President of Precise Take Multimedia, says his company is using AI to its advantage when servicing client’s marketing needs.

Chandler says it’s important to listen to your customers and to make sure you always keep their best interest in mind when providing digital marketing services. He says using AI can make your business more efficient and cutting-edge.

According to Chandler, the use of AI in digital marketing has allowed his company to stay nimble and customer-focused. “I’m not intimidated by it.” Whether it’s used in voiceovers or other areas, Chandler says AI can do a lot of things, but it can’t replace the special human touch. “It’s not going to replace us.”

Chandler values staying ahead of the curve and continuing to study the industry. He says industry technology is constantly changing, and it can be easy to fall behind.