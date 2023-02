BEO Show

Is online business accounting becoming the new norm?

Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer for Circle City Broadcasting, discussed the advantages of digital tax processing in this week’s “Accounting and Bookkeeping” segment. He said many people may resist making the commitment to doing financials online, but in the long run electronic processing seems to be a popular decision.

