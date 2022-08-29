BEO Show

Is the United States in a recession? Jane King weighs in from the NASDAQ

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Watching the economic news is key for small business owners, and Economic Journalist Jane King joined us from the NASDAQ to talk about just that.

Jane King said that a recession is defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth as measured by the Gross Domestic Product, or the GDP. That is currently happening in the U.S. but there is also a low unemployment rate. While some industries like housing are down, other industries are doing okay.

She said a survey reported that 97% of corporate executives think we are in a recession or are headed for one.

To learn more, watch the video above.

This information is presented by Jane King.

