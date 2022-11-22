BEO Show

Is your business acting in accordance with these labor laws for nursing mothers?

Lacey Houle, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist for the U.S. Department of Labor, joined us to discuss what business owners need to know about break time for nursing mothers. She said employers must provide usable break time for nursing moms up to one year after the birth of a child. The employer must also have a shielded, private place other than a bathroom for the mother to express milk.

She also discussed how this impacts overtime pay and the undue hardship exemption.

For more information and resources on this topic click here.