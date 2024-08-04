IU Methodist Hospital Provides Free Groceries to Community Members

IU Health Methodist Hospital has launched a nutrition hub that includes free groceries for residents in the surrounding neighborhood.

The nutrition hub is a joint effort between IU Health, Purdue University, Gleaners, and the American Heart Association. Meka Christian, the American Heart Association’s Community Impact Director, says the hub is vital to addressing food insecurity for Methodist patients and residents in the 46202 zip code.

Christian says residents in the 46202 zip code can receive up to 150 pounds of free groceries, including fresh meat, vegetables, and fruit. She says residents can use a mobile app that functions like a normal grocery pickup or delivery service.

Many Methodist hospital patients lack the proper resources to access fresh groceries, Christian says. She says many people in the area experience food insecurity, and all patients at Methodist Hospital are screened for food insecurity during admissions.

Michele Saysana, MD, the Chief Medical Officer for the Adult Academic Health Center at IU Methodist Hospital, says proper nutrition is important for patients looking to heal after treatment. She says infections from poor nutrition can be “one of the worst things that can happen.”

There are plans to expand the nutrition hub program to other areas of Indianapolis.