Jeff Maconi is Ready to Take the Wheel

After years of building e-racing setups for others, Jeff Maconi now finds himself behind the wheel of a real stock car.

After graduating from Purdue University with an engineering degree, Marconi began to build e-racing setups out of his house in Tennessee and soon began to sell them to buyers around the country. “Anything that can be touched on a real car, we can do virtually.”

Through hard work, networking, and word of mouth, Maconi says large organizations affiliated with NASCAR began to reach out to him to learn more about his unique and well-crafted racing setups. Soon after, he had enough customers to leave his job as an engineer at a tire company to open his own operation, Maconi Setup Shop and Maconi Entertainment. “A lot of people were very open to it.”

After a chance encounter with racecar driver Brayton Laster, Marconi was offered the opportunity to try his skills behind the wheel of a real late-model stock car. In a car design inspired by Speed Racer, Maconi will race in the CRA Sportsman Winchester 400 on October 11th and 12th.