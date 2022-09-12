BEO Show

Jeremy Stephens, owner of DYC Fitness, talks versatility in the fitness industry

by: Meghan Stratton
Jeremy Stephens, owner of DYC Fitness, talks about the business of fitness and his outlook on the future in today’s “Industry Focus” segment.

Stephens’ personal journey to get healthy led him to the business of fitness. He thinks if you’re trying to reach a goal in fitness, you need guidance to do so if you’ve never reached that goal before. Good guidance combined with motivation will lead to great results, he said.

He said it’s up to fitness instructors to promote the importance of having a coach who’s always in your corner throughout the process. He also sees the fitness industry becoming more niche.

