BEO Show

Job elimination: an potential jumpstart to entrepreneurship

Pete Saetre, Owner of Pen & Pixel Editorial, is an Emmy-award winning video editor. His previous job was eliminated, so he decided to set up his own shop. He gives insights on having a backup plan if your job is eliminated.

Saetre discussed the process of creating an LLC and funding a start-up company.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.