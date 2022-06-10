BEO Show

John Thompson shares tips for entrepreneurial success

Something we all hope for in business is success. In today’s Success Story segment, John Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Thompson Distribution Company, shares why what we do here may have a positive impact on your business.

Thompson grew up in a fun, yet poor, neighborhood in the housing projects of Baltimore, Maryland. He was always trying to make money as an entrepreneur – at eight years old he was selling collard greens and watermelon to the neighborhood.

He amassed a successful entrepreneurial career and now owns his own business and serves on multiple boards of directors.

Thompson also wants to get the word out about resources like creating a business plan and securing financing. The Indiana Small Business Development Center has a wealth of resources for small business owners. Watch the video above to learn valuable information resources for women and minority-owned businesses.

You can learn more about John Thompson here and connect with Thompson Distribution Company here.

This information is presented by John Thompson.