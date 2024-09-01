Search
JPMorgan Chase Bank Focuses on Entrepreneurs  

2024-09-01 – BE&O A&B

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

JPMorgan Chase team members were on hand at the RALLY Innovation Conference to provide help to entrepreneurs. 

Christina Moungey, an Indiana and Ohio Region Manager for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, says supporting small businesses is a pillar of the company. She says providing guidance and support to entrepreneurs is key to keeping Indiana’s economy vibrant. 

Moungey says she likes watching entrepreneurs grow their small companies into large ones. “Nothing makes us more proud because we’ve been part of that journey along the way.”  

In addition to providing free consultations to small business owners, JPMorgan Chase Bank is focused on impacting the community by supporting non-profits across Indianapolis. 

Phylicia Manley, a Vice President & Program Officer for JPMorgan Chase Global Philanthropy, says her bank is working with EmployIndy to get more people into the workforce across the city. “How can we create more equity?” 

Manley says JPMorgan Chase ensures small business owners have full resources from their financial institutions. “How do we bring the full force of our bank?”

