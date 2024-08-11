Keynote Speakers for Minority Business Week Announced

InnoPower has announced keynote speakers and special perks for minority business owners at this year’s Minority Business Week.

InnoPower is bringing its popular Minority Business Week event to the Rally Innovation Conference next month. Emil Ekiyor, the founder of InnoPower, says small business owners and entrepreneurs should attend Minority Business Week this year at Rally. “You need to be in this space.”

For Ekiyor, the event’s purpose is to engage local minority businesses and prepare them to compete for larger opportunities.

This year, InnoPower is offering business owners a special founder’s lounge. Ekiyor says the lounge can be used to share a story, hold meetings with business partners, make deals with investors, and more.

This year will be the fifth Minority Business Week, and in that short time, Ekiyor says, “We’ve grown so much.” He wants all Hoosiers to have a chance to feel the energy around Indiana’s growing innovation economy.

This year’s keynote speakers include Hath Butler from the Mercury Fund, Cordero Barkley from TitletownTech, and Ashley Renée Reid from Heritage Capital.

InnoPower is offering a discounted rate to Indiana Minority-Owned Businesses and college students.

Business owners – get an 80% discount.

College Students – 95% discount

Minority Professionals and Non-Indiana Minority Business owners – 60%

To claim your discount code, visit www.innopower.formstack.com/forms/imbwdiscount.