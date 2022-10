BEO Show

Kickstarting your business: insights into a non-traditional funding avenue

Andy Kloutz is the Co-founder of Revelry Games and the Chief Communications officer for Muncie Community Schools. Kloutz and his co-founder created the ScoreBox 21, a LED-lighted score tower for games like cornhole. They had the idea, but still needed the funding to make it reality.

One of the things they did, in addition to working with angel investors and partners, is start a Kickstarter. Kickstarter exists to bring creative projects to life.

For more information on Kickstarter, click here.