King of Comfort Owner Built Company to Provide Personalized HVAC Services

When he started his business over 20 years ago, Mark Wilson had a dream of creating a unique HVAC service company.

Wilson, the owner of King of Comfort Heating and Cooling, says independence was his motivation to become an entrepreneur. Since 2003, he has been providing “concierge” services to his HVAC customers across Central Indiana.

Despite the large number of HVAC companies in the market, Wilson says his company has been able to stay competitive due to his clients referring King of Comfort services to their family and friends. While he may not have the largest marketing budget, Wilson says quality work speaks for itself, and his customers are more than happy to recommend his services.

Committed to being a hands-on owner, you can still find Wilson making house calls and driving a service truck to customer’s homes. He says that helps him stay grounded, and it sets an example for his younger workers, who he hopes will one day become entrepreneurs themselves.

Wilson says the HVAC industry is always looking for more workers, and he is more than willing to hire younger workers eager to learn. He says the HVAC business will always be in demand. “It’s definitely a viable career to get into.”