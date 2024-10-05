Latino Business Support Network Helps Local Business Owners Grow

With help from the Latino Business Support Network, Yolanda Urquiza Zarco is seeing her restaurant reach new heights.

Zarco, who owns and operates Super Tortas Estilo Barrio, says working with the Latino Business Support Network has helped her gain access to tools, resources, advice, and mentorship from her fellow Latino business owners. Zarco, who serves authentic Mexican sandwiches in her restaurant, says she is very happy to be part of the network.

When she opened her business 16 years ago, Zarco says there were very few resources and support for Latino business owners. But since joining the Latino Business Support Network, she says she’s been able to take her business to the next level. “It has made a huge difference.”

Neudymar Pina says the network wants to help Latino business owners realize their dreams and ideas. Along with networking events every other month, Pina says the program benefits people in many ways. “I am so happy to help people.”

The Latino Business Support Network is a collaborative effort from several local organizations, including Emprendedoras Latinas en Indiana and the Hispanic Business Council. The network’s main objectives are to foster collaboration to build a stronger Latino business community in Indianapolis while uplifting the work being done to support Latino businesses in Indianapolis and raising the visibility of the organizations that are part of the Latino Small Business Ecosystem in Indianapolis.