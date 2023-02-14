BEO Show

Legal basics for businesses large and small

Nathaniel Lee, Senior Partner at Lee Cossell & Crowley, has been a fixture in the Indianapolis legal community for more than 30 years. An accomplished trial lawyer, Lee has spent his life learning about all aspects of the law. From insurance to taxes, he has insights to share for businesses large and small.

The first step of launching a business is to select which type of entity you want to operate under, as they all have different tax rules. Lee recommends meeting with a local lawyer to talk through the process before starting your own business.

He advises business owners to know the state regulations and have a business plan for monetizing your business.

For more legal information and resources, visit the Lee Cossell & Crowley website.

For more information and business resources, listen to the Business, Equity & Opportunities podcast.