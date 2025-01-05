23°
Legislative Breakfast Brings Lawmakers Face-to-Face with Latino Voters 

by: Chris Wakefield
The upcoming Indiana Latino Legislative Breakfast is an opportunity for community members to hear from Indiana lawmakers about upcoming bills that could impact small businesses and more. 

Marlene Dotson, the President and CEO of the Indiana Latino Institute, says the breakfast is a 

bipartisan opportunity to examine legislation in the upcoming session and economic issues that could impact your bottom line. 

Dotson says the event will be a conversation where lawmakers discuss proposed legislation, answer questions, and meet with community members. She says priorities for the Indiana Latino Institute include economic development, health care, and more funding for teachers,  

Tickets for the January 30th breakfast are on sale until January 15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.  

