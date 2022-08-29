BEO Show

LISC Indianapolis Love Thy Neighborhood Awards improves our community one prize at a time

The Love thy Neighborhood awards help improve our community one prize at a time. Each year, the LISC Indianapolis Love Thy Neighborhood awards grant prizes to worthy organizations and businesses that are improving the livability, opportunity, vitality, and education in Indianapolis. The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards will air on WISH-TV on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The People’s Choice Awards will be open for voting on wishtv.com from September 11 to September 15.

Kelli Mirgeaux, President of Southeast Neighborhood Development, spoke about the importance of neighborhood based planning and how it can improve quality of life. LISC has set a high standard on what community planning can look like, she said.

We also heard from Brandon Cosby, Executive Director of Cleo’s Bodega, and Katina Washington, Owner of Shexperience Shoppes, on the impact that the Love thy Neighborhood awards have had on their organizations.

For more information, watch the video above.