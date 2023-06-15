Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

LIVE: Stream the InnoPower Minority Business Conference

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — InnoPower has partnered with Circle City Broadcasting to stream the 5th annual InnoPower Minority Business Conference (IMBW).

InnoPower Indy, the annual minority-centered business conference, is hosting its 2023 conference this week.

Watch the stream below:

DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President & CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, LLC (Parent company of WISH-TV and WNDY- TV) Circulus Digital Media, LLC, eMedia Augmentation Company, LLC, is set to speak at the event.

APP USERS: Click here to watch the stream

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

This Week in Business: Indiana’s...
BEO Show /
How Josef Newgarden won the...
BEO Show /
How PRIDE celebrates each year...
BEO Show /
Access to operating capital
Access to Capital /
Expert advice and training from...
Success Stories /
Ways to lure motorsports to...
BEO Show /
Accounting and Bookkeeping: Your Company’s...
BEO Show /
Running Your Business Day to...
Running Your Business Day to Day /