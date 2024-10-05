Local Art Teacher Keeps Changing Her Style

When Ita Garcia arrived from Puerto Rico, she had one goal; to add a little color to an Indianapolis-area school.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Garcia began to work in mosaic arts. She used color tiles of different shapes and sizes to make decorative designs. Later, she began to pick up interesting items that caught her eye, and she used them to make one-of-a-kind mixed-media crosses.

When she came to teach at an elementary school in Lawrence Township in Central Indiana, Garcia said she noticed a lack of color. “Everything was white, black, and gray.” She made it her mission to teach her unique and colorful design style to the students. “They color from their heart.”

Sidelined from sculpture work due to a shoulder injury, most of her creations today consist of portraits and naturescapes. But, that doesn’t mean she’s limiting her artistic style. “I’m always changing.”

One thing Garcia does not like to do is explain her art. Instead, she wants the viewer to make their own conclusion about what a piece might mean. “Tell me what you think when you see my art,” she often tells admirers.