Local Artist Gaining National Attention for Work with Charities

A local artist is spreading a message of love and charity through his unique creations.

Gavin Goode, the owner of Semperfly Studios, says his career as an artist started several years after he left the Marine Corp. From his studio in Noblesville, Google said he is working to impact the lives of others.

After working as a Hollywood stuntman, Goode studied art and design with the help of the GI Bill. He says that once his artwork started to gain attention, “I could see it had taken on a path that I hadn’t planned for.”

Soon after, he started donating his time and artwork to local and national charities that raised money for good. “It’s very rewarding and gratifying.” Goode often finishes a work of art live on stage in front of an audience during fundraisers.

Recently, Goode was commissioned by the National Guard to create a colorful 10-foot painting on copper to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The work was unveiled on the top floor of the Freedom Tower in New York City in front of former presidents and dignitaries. It is now on display in Washington, D.C. He calls the experience ” very humbling and eye-opening.”

His advice to others interested in philanthropy is to find something they are passionate about and immediately make an impact.