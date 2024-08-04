Local Fashion Designer Launches Collection of Upcycled Wedding Dresses

A local fashion designer is making global headlines for her new collection of upcycled wedding dresses.

Currently living in Evansville, Indiana, Emily Gartner, a 30-year veteran in the fashion industry, has created a collection that is a collaboration with Jennifer Wilson. The new line is making headlines in the fashion hotspots of Spain, Italy, and New York.

Gartner’s new L’Amour bridal collection transforms vintage wedding gowns into modern heirloom pieces for brides-to-be. In addition to wedding dresses, the collection offers bridal robes, slip dresses, kimono jackets, rehearsal dresses, and pajamas.

Gartner says her collection “breathes new life into vintage wedding gowns.” The new fashion line is for daughters who cannot fit into their mother’s gown or find the style outdated.

Reflecting on her career in fashion, Gartner, who started in the sales and merchandising industry, says, “It has not been a walk in the park.” She focuses on empowering women and working with a diverse group of makers and artists.