Local Illustrator Leans into His Comic Book Roots

When not helping his father run the family-owned comic book shop, Damani Edmunson spends his time as an artist and illustrator.

Edmunson, who hosts card games at family-owned Prideland Comics and Collectibles, a shop owned by his father, says his love of art started when he was just a kid. He says watching his father draw inspired him to learn how to draw. He would go on to earn a fine arts degree in college.

Also a lifelong comics fan, Edmunson now travels the country to attend Comic Cons, where he creates unique and custom illustrations for paying customers. “It’s kind of hectic at times,” he says. In addition to drawing popular characters, Edmunson also creates unique ones and sells prints.

Edmunson likes to say he doesn’t sell art. Instead, he “gives people experiences while they are at conventions.” This unique ability has kept him busy at venues all over the Midwest. He says he prefers face to face interactions and sales rather than online sales.

With a cautious eye on the growing technology, Edmunson says there is a place in art for AI, but it’s limited. He says actual humans are capable of higher-quality, authentic art.

Never wanting a regular 9-5 job, Edmunson says he relishes his career as an artist. “It brings me joy when people look at my pieces.”