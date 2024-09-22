Local Veteran-Owned Business Showcases Product That Makes Yard Work Easier

Seeking an easier way to move heavy tarps filled with yard waste, a local entrepreneur invented and patented a new device.

Aaron Farrer, an inventor and owner of Practical Products says he got the idea for his invention as a teenager when he was working at a cemetery and had to move a tarp filled with leaves across the property. Instead of using his hands to drag the tarp, Farrer had the idea to attach straps to the tarp and wrap the straps about his shoulders. “There’s a better way,” he said.

After attending college and serving in the military, Farrer worked on gaining a patent for his invention. After receiving the patent, he set out to create a company with his family that focuses on creating devices to make life easier.

Farrer’s product, called the A.N.T. debuted in 2021. The unique design, which has straps attached to a tarp, allows the user to wrap the straps around their shoulders to pull yard debris. Farrer says the A.N.T.seeks to help people abandon the archaic method of tarp dragging by providing an accessible and compelling alternative. The product features padded straps and steel clips.

With over 1,100 units sold so far, Farrer said he has made about $50,000 in revenue.