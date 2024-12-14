Local Veteran-Owned Remodeling Company is Looking to Grow in 2025

After becoming injured in 2012, military veteran Drew Mullee decided to start his own home remodeling business.

Mullee, the owner and founder of The Designery, says that after his injury, he decided to use what he learned in the military to become a small business owner. “I decided it was time for me to work for myself.” His company focuses on home remodels of kitchens, baths, and closets.

From selling cabinets and sinks to bathtubs and flooring, Mullee says his experience in the military helped him grow his business. He says the military instilled skills and qualities like leadership, loyalty, and punctuality in him. These are critical when owning your own business; Mullee says he wouldn’t be as successful today without them.

Mullee and his team are working to open a design showroom in early 2025 that will include displays and more. When networking with other entrepreneurs, Mullee sees lots of potential for growth when one business owner connects with another. “We can help each other out.”