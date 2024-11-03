Making More Room for Black Women in Skilled Trades

As a Black female in the electrical trade, Montaneke Mitchell wants to see more people who look like her in the profession.

As the owner of Mitchell Electric, LLC, Mitchell calls herself a “unicorn,” but she hopes to see that change soon. She wants to see more women of color start their own businesses in the trades.

As a participant in the IBE Business Training Institute, Mitchell recently received a growth grant. She says the program educated her on what it took to be an entrepreneur in Indianapolis. She says the program was very valuable in learning how to start and grow her business, and she’s working to take advantage of every opportunity the program has presented.

When reflecting on the large number of major construction projects taking place in Central Indiana right now and the need for skilled tradesmen on-site, Mitchell says, “We need more hands, and every set of hands counts.”

Ultimately, Mitchell said she is proud to be a Black woman in the electrical trade. “I’m representing something here.” She says she wants to create a better Indianapolis by showing other girls and women what’s possible.