Mass Ave Quilting Shop Gaining National Attention

Heather Givans is gaining worldwide attention for her popular new line of fabrics.

Givans owns Crimson Tate Modern Quilter on Mass. Ave says her new Dot to Dot and Pen Pals line of fabric designs is just the latest in what has been a 13-year passion. She says she fell in love with quilting, sewing, and fabrics when she attended a quitting camp with her mother.

Almost instantly, she was hooked, and soon after, she began selling her unique designs.

Her storefront, located across from Bottleworks on Mass Ave, specializes in contemporary textiles and fabrics. Shoppers from around the country visit to find garments for crafting and sewing.

A former art teacher, Givans says her love for quilting “just took off” after the camp. She now works with manufacturers to make designs that are distributed globally. She likes to design fabrics that fit a more contemporary look.

Givans says she plans to continue hosting events and classes at her store, making designs and patterns, and debuting a new line for Small Business Saturday later this month.