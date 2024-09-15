Nap or Nothing Brings Unique Local Clothing Brands to Indianapolis

With help from GANGGANG, Nap or Nothing has seen success with its new location on Mass Ave.

Antonio Maxie, the owner of Nap or Nothing, says his unique clothing shop has been exposed to a larger audience since moving to its current location at 525 Massachusetts Ave. Maxie, a North Central grad, said he started selling clothing while trying to promote his music career.

Initially selling shirts out of his backpack, Maxie soon had a storefront in the Lafayette Square Mall, where he also hosted fashion shows that spotlighted local designers.

After eight years, Maxie was contacted by GANGGANG’s In the Mix program, who wanted to bring more Black-owned businesses to downtown Indianapolis. After a search that spanned from 16th Street to Fountain Square, the team landed on the Mass Ave. location.

Maxie says all the clothing in Nap or Nothing is made by local artists. “Everything in here is made by someone in the city.” That local flavor is what keeps customers coming back. “That’s why people support us.” Maxie says the goal of the shop is to have a place where Indy brands can thrive.

When asked what advice he would give to young entrepreneurs, Maxie says, “Put the work in and you too can become a success story.”