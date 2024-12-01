Negative Impacts of Return to Work Policies

One study highlights the possible negative effects as remote workers return to the office.

Dr. Wen Fan, a founding member of the Work Time Reduction Research Network and an associate professor with the Department of Sociology at Boston College, says many workplaces are implementing full-time return-to-office policies starting next year.

Dr. Fan says a company’s size and makeup can impact its return-to-office policy. She highlights Zoom, which announced such a policy for its workers earlier this year. She says a recent study shows these policies can increase workers’ stress and even add financial strain.

Dr. Fan says workers reported a decrease in satisfaction and an increase in burnout after returning to the office full-time. She says they also felt psychological demands and little control when in the office.

A study shows that 41% of workers prefer a hybrid work environment, while 38% prefer to work fully remotely. Dr. Fan says full return-to-office policies could result in increased turnover and suggests companies find a common solution with their workers, like alternate work hours so commuters can avoid rush hour traffic snarls.