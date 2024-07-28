Networking Event Will Connect Minority Suppliers with Corporations

The Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council (MSDC) is hosting a networking event at TopGolf next month to connect contracts with corporations.

Dr. Demetrius Glover, the President and CEO of MSDC, says the organization’s mission is to help businesses gain their minority-owned certification, which opens up opportunities to bid on supplier contracts from corporations. He says it’s all about helping businesses connect to corporate opportunities.

Dr. Glover says MSDC wants to develop and grow small businesses and help mature businesses capitalize on their success. He says the organization helps everyone from startups to $50 million companies.

MSDC also offers a business accelerator program that includes training and mentoring for smaller businesses looking to gain experience and advice from their larger peers.

Dr. Glover says one of the first steps to success for minority-owned suppliers is to get their foot in the door, and certification helps.

Event sponsors such as Eli Lilly and Cornerstone Construction will attend the Top Golf event with procurement staff members.

The MSDC will host 100 suppliers and 20 corporations at its Top Golf event on August 14th. To register for the event, visit www.midstatesmsdc.org/2024-topgolf-networking-event.