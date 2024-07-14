New Book Shares Career Advancement Techniques

A new book teaches women and minorities how to advocate for themselves in the workplace and advance their careers.

Devika Brij, a career advancement expert and the founder of Bridge the Gap Consulting, says she wrote her debut book, Thrive in Color: How to Master Self-Advocacy and Command Your Career As An Underrepresented Professional, to be a blueprint and roadmap for people from marginalized communities.

Brij says she was tired of being held back in her career, but she wasn’t sure how to get ahead. She says many women and minorities are told to not rock the boat at work and to remain complacent. “I need to advocate for myself properly,” she says.

Brij says many women are told not to ask for too much in the workplace because they can be labeled high maintenance and lose out on opportunities. She says it’s important to break this way of thinking and to change your mindset.

According to Brij, the book helps build a framework to accelerate your career and drive it forward on your own terms. She says it will also help you build your own brand, learn to master negotiations, and master self-advocacy.

Brij also says her book highlights some of the nuanced challenges many women and minorities face in the workplace and helps teach organizations how to build more inclusive cultures that bring employees together.