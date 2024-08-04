New Conference Looks to Connect Investors with Ag-Based Small Businesses

Gener8tor, a startup accelerator firm, will host a conference in Indianapolis later this month that focuses on agriculture startups.

Sarah Louise, Gener8tor’s Managing Director of Conferences, says the event will bring together investors, startups, and people looking to shape the future of food and agriculture in Indiana.

Lousie says the conference will attract those looking for a path to raise capital for their agriculture-based startup or small business. The event is one in a series of conferences Gener8tor is hosting in cities across America.

For small business owners looking to collaborate and connect with investors or get more information about raising capital, Lousie says the Gener8tor Agriculture Conference is the place to be. “We’d love to have you join us.”

The event will also feature special lighting round sessions where entrepreneurs can hold one-on-one meetings with investors to learn more about funding and raising capital. Louise says these sessions are also great opportunities for investors to find new prospects.

The keynote speaker for the event will be former South Carolina Governor David Beasley. Heavily interested in the industry, Beasley will speak about the future of agriculture and how founders and investors can help feed and fuel America.

Gener8tor is a venture capital firm that fosters entrepreneurs looking to launch billion-dollar ideas. Louise says the firm is funding and fueling innovation.

Gener8tor is expecting upwards of 400 attendees for the event. The Gener8tor Agriculture Conference will take place on August 14th and 15th at the Crowne Plaza at Downtown Union Station.

To register for the Gener8tror Agriculture Conference, visit www.gener8tor.com/conferences/agriculture.