New Fund to Help Central Indiana Small Businesses

Fifth Third Bank has launched a new fund aimed at helping small businesses.

Nashelle Fraizer, the Vice President of Community and Economic Development for Fifth Third Bank of Indiana, says the fund will be available across the 11 states Fifth Third Bank serves. She says the money will help build a more equitable small business ecosystem.

The new small business catalyst fund is available to businesses across every stage of growth, from small to large, startups to mature companies that generate revenue.

In addition, Fraizer says the fund comes with technical assistance, so business owners will have help along every step of the process. From the application to implementation, Fraizer says Fifth Third Bank walks with entrepreneurs hand in hand to provide assistance.

Fraizer says the money will help businesses grow, and that means more jobs. “This work is integral to our overall community.”